MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Raises Stock Holdings in NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF $BTCI

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its stake in NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCI – Free Report) by 1,423.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,650 shares during the quarter. NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF were worth $16,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $301,000.

NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of BTCI opened at $63.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.75. NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.92 and a 52 week high of $68.36.

About NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF

The NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF (BTCI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a fund-of-funds that seeks high monthly income with the potential for appreciation by investing in ETPs with exposure to bitcoin while also utilizing call option strategies.

