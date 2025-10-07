KPP Advisory Services LLC Purchases 320 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. Inlight Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,872,000 after buying an additional 18,766 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 133,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,328,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,861,000 after purchasing an additional 137,862 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.24. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.