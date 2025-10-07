Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV Shares Purchased by Heck Capital Advisors LLC

Heck Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1,318.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000.

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $72.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $75.43.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

