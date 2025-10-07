Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 17,389 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,389 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 169.5% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 69.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $212.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $146.68 and a twelve month high of $214.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.63.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

