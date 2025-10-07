Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $38.75 Million Stock Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. $WTM

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. White Mountains Insurance Group comprises 6.2% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $38,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

NYSE WTM opened at $1,863.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,780.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,785.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1,648.00 and a 1 year high of $2,023.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.31.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

