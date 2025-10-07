Heck Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF $ICSH

Heck Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 54.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.2%

BATS:ICSH opened at $50.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.60. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $50.77.

About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.