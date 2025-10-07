Heck Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF $ICSH

Heck Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 54.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.2%
BATS:ICSH opened at $50.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.60. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $50.77.
About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF
The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
