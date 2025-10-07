GE Aerospace $GE Shares Sold by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $1,606,840,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $777,075,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,200,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,944 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,131,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 7,406.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.92.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 0.4%

GE stock opened at $298.16 on Tuesday. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $159.36 and a 12-month high of $307.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $281.20 and its 200 day moving average is $245.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $316.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.49.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

