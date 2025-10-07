Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $191.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.31. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $192.30.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

