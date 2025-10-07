Heck Capital Advisors LLC Buys 157 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Heck Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Advisors grew its position in American Water Works by 33.4% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 124,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 45.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Barclays reduced their target price on American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.57.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $138.91 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.74 and a 12-month high of $155.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.70.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.64%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

