Country Club Bank Sells 12,170 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCU

Country Club Bank lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,170 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCU opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average is $16.71. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $17.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0687 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.