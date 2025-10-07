Vanguard Energy ETF $VDE Shares Bought by Seamount Financial Group Inc.

Seamount Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises 1.5% of Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VDE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 12,871.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 30,376 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,099,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.5%

VDE stock opened at $126.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $103.07 and a 52 week high of $137.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

