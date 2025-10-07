Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 883.06 ($11.90) and traded as low as GBX 848.03 ($11.43). Finsbury Growth & Income shares last traded at GBX 852 ($11.49), with a volume of 995,379 shares changing hands.

Finsbury Growth & Income Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 883.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 893.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,433.47 and a beta of 0.52.

About Finsbury Growth & Income

The Company was founded in 1926 and Nick Train has managed the portfolio since his firm, Lindsell Train, was appointed as Portfolio Manager in 2000. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (“the Company”) invests principally in the securities of UK listed companies, whilst up to a maximum of 20% of the Company’s portfolio, at the time of acquisition, can be invested in quoted companies outside of the UK.

