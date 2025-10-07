J. W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

J. W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.74 and traded as low as $38.00. J. W. Mays shares last traded at $38.92, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of J. W. Mays in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

J. W. Mays Stock Performance

About J. W. Mays

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.89. The firm has a market cap of $78.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -973.00 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in United States. The company's properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York; and Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

