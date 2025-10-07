Country Club Bank Acquires 469 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Country Club Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,955 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.7% during the second quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its position in Oracle by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Wormser Freres Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,366,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total value of $6,310,913.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 78,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,174,580. This represents a 21.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,314 shares of company stock worth $31,272,223 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $291.77 on Tuesday. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $263.41 and its 200-day moving average is $206.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.54, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rothschild Redb raised Oracle to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Loop Capital set a $135.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.71.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

