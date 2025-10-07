Country Club Bank Sells 7,155 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Country Club Bank lessened its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,729 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,155 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Medtronic by 3,577.8% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,621.70. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Jellison bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,850. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $98.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.52. The firm has a market cap of $126.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $98.66.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medtronic

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.