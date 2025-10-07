Totally (LON:TLY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Totally shares last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00), with a volume of 653,378 shares changing hands.

Totally Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £491,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.73, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Totally Company Profile

Totally plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Elective Care, and Corporate Wellbeing segments. The company provides urgent treatment centres which manages front door to A&E departments; NHS 111, GP out of hours services; and clinical assessment services providing telephonic access to multidisciplinary teams of clinicians, and acute visiting services as part of an integrated care system.

