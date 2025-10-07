1,413 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Bought by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 20,576 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 184.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 12,308 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 10,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $203.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.90. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $226.71.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 2,250 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $371,272.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 311,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,416,785.98. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $265,676,461.30. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,448 shares of company stock worth $44,554,848 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $200.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.30.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

