Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JSF Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.13.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $139.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $177.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.30. The firm has a market cap of $191.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The company had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

