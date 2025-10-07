Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 30,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 78,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.65. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.