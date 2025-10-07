Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Buys Shares of 779 Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 468.6% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $276.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.63.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $271.94 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.40 and a twelve month high of $307.52. The stock has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.65. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a net margin of 9.60%.The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.21%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

