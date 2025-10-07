Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $716,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $187.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $188.43. The company has a market cap of $149.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.05.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

