Brokerages Set Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) PT at $308.09

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $311.00.

A number of research firms have commented on VRSK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $340.00 to $334.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $245.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $239.83 and a 12 month high of $322.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $261.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $772.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.91 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 460.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 27.73%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,436,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 54,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,399,305. The trade was a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.72, for a total transaction of $76,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,828.80. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,891. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisbourg Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 69.0% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

