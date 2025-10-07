Contrasting Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE) & Yaskawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY)

Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE – Get Free Report) and Yaskawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Video Display and Yaskawa Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Video Display alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Video Display N/A N/A N/A Yaskawa Electric 10.72% 13.33% 7.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Video Display and Yaskawa Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Video Display 0 0 0 0 0.00 Yaskawa Electric 0 2 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Video Display $8.30 million 0.00 -$130,000.00 N/A N/A Yaskawa Electric $3.53 billion 1.86 $376.12 million $2.99 16.95

This table compares Video Display and Yaskawa Electric”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Yaskawa Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Video Display.

Volatility & Risk

Video Display has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yaskawa Electric has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yaskawa Electric beats Video Display on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Video Display

(Get Free Report)

Video Display Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, distributes, and installs display products and systems for government, military, aerospace, medical, and commercial organizations worldwide. The company operates in four divisions: Simulation and Training Products; Cyber Secure Products; Data Display CRTs; and Other Computer Products. It offers dome and multi-faceted aircraft simulator display systems, video walls for broadcast and control centers, rugged video walls for combat information centers, rugged flat panel displays and computers, projector and monitor upgrades, and projection screens. The company also provides cyber security products, such as TEMPEST technology products and custom engineering solutions; and various contract services, including the design and testing solutions for defense and niche commercial uses. In addition, it manufactures and distributes cathode ray tubes (CRTs) for use in data display screens, such as computer terminal monitors, medical monitoring equipment, and various other data display applications, as well as in television sets; and distributes CRTs and other electronic tubes purchased from original equipment manufacturers, as well as offers cyber-secure keyboards. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Cocoa, Florida.

About Yaskawa Electric

(Get Free Report)

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials. The company also offers rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear motors/linear sliders, machine controllers, positioning sensor encoders, and servo amplifiers for use in industrial robots, semiconductor manufacturing apparatus, machine tools, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, and metal working machines; and arc and spot welding, handling/assembling, collaborative, biomedical, palletizing, press handling, sealing/cutting/laser machining, deburring, painting, glass substrates transfer, and semiconductor wafer transfer robots for use in semiconductor wafer conveyance, arc welding, spot welding, handling, assembly, and palletizing applications. In addition, it provides industrial system electrical products, such as medium-voltage AC drives, system use AC drives, and system controllers for use in iron and steel systems, water and wastewater treatment, crane, and paper-making/film/port cargo handling/fiber/printing applications. Further, the company offers equipment for energy saving and creation comprising PV inverters, systems for large wind turbines, control equipment for small-scale power generation, and motor drive systems for use in photovoltaic power generation, large-scale wind power generation, small-scale power generation, and electric vehicles. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Kitakyushu, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Video Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Video Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.