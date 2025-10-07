Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.00.

GTLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of GTLS opened at $199.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.15 and its 200-day moving average is $168.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $104.60 and a 12-month high of $220.03.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 6.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Chart Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 4.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 74.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 14.1% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 93.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

