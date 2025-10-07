Belpointe Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,023 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 38,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 26.6% during the second quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Petros Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the sale, the treasurer owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,805. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,705 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,490. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Melius Research raised shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Melius began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.08.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $82.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The company has a market capitalization of $169.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.66.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.37%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

