Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. TPG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $217.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $218.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.75.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

