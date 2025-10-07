Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $355,000 Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC $UL

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $58.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.40. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $54.32 and a twelve month high of $65.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.62.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.5175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.31%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UL. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

