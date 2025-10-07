Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.26 and traded as low as C$0.23. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 378,585 shares.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.75 million, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.32.

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc is an international upstream oil and gas company currently active in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It is primarily engaged in the exploration and the acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons in onshore reservoirs in Trinidad. The company holds interests in producing and exploration properties in southern Trinidad, which is approximately 90,000 gross acres of exploration and development rights.

