HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 21,100 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the August 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

HUB Cyber Security Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HUBCZ opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. HUB Cyber Security has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.17.

Get HUB Cyber Security alerts:

HUB Cyber Security Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. provides cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers HUB Secure File Vault, a super charged managed file transfer backed by dedicated hardware driven security, which creates a secure enclave to protect the organization's data driven workflows; HUB Guard, a recurring security assessment, continuous network, and infrastructure monitoring and analysis, and planned incident response; D.Storm, a powerful SaaS DDoS simulation platform; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; and Safety Commander designs to evaluate the safety of highly integrated systems in a model-based design environment.

Receive News & Ratings for HUB Cyber Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUB Cyber Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.