HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 21,100 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the August 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
HUB Cyber Security Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HUBCZ opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. HUB Cyber Security has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.17.
HUB Cyber Security Company Profile
