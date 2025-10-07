Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.11 and traded as low as $20.30. Barings Corporate Investors shares last traded at $20.32, with a volume of 40,386 shares trading hands.

Barings Corporate Investors Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.91.

Barings Corporate Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Corporate Investors

About Barings Corporate Investors

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Barings Corporate Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 773.9% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the first quarter valued at $225,000.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

