Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.11 and traded as low as $20.30. Barings Corporate Investors shares last traded at $20.32, with a volume of 40,386 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.91.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th.
Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.
