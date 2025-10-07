Short Interest in Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MDST) Expands By 51.8%

Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MDST – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 86,700 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the August 31st total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF Trading Down 0.6%

MDST stock opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $150.12 million, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.64. Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $29.55.

Get Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF alerts:

Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF

Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF by 79.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 32,692 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF (MDST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in midstream North American companies and US master limited partnerships (MLPs). In addition, the fund enhances income through covered call options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.