Short Interest in Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MDST) Expands By 51.8%

Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MDST – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 86,700 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the August 31st total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF Trading Down 0.6%
MDST stock opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $150.12 million, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.64. Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $29.55.
Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF
Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF Company Profile
The Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF (MDST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in midstream North American companies and US master limited partnerships (MLPs). In addition, the fund enhances income through covered call options.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Eli Lilly Stock Soars on Trump Tariff Hopes and Pfizer Deal
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 Exceptional Stocks to Build Long-Term Wealth
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Insider Sales Jump at Broadcom and CoreWeave: Red Flag Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.