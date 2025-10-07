Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Advanced Info Service Public Co. (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.38 and traded as high as $9.66. Advanced Info Service Public shares last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 1,333 shares.

Advanced Info Service Public Stock Up 3.9%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.27.

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Advanced Info Service Public had a return on equity of 42.28% and a net margin of 17.92%.The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.34 billion.

Advanced Info Service Public Cuts Dividend

Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a $0.149 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 292.0%. Advanced Info Service Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.32%.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides communication products and services primarily in Thailand. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks, networks, and telecommunication and internet services. The company also distributes handsets; cash cards and electronic payment services; and internet equipment.

