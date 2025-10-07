Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Drops By 27.8%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the August 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ PSCE opened at $43.33 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.94 and a fifty-two week high of $54.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.05 and a 200-day moving average of $39.24. The stock has a market cap of $60.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.95.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.2403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.
