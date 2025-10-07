Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSF) Short Interest Up 53.5% in September

Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,600 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the August 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF Trading Up 0.3%

EMSF stock opened at $30.08 on Tuesday. Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $30.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 million, a P/E ratio of -429.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $496,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF by 103.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 26,234 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,272,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 435,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares during the last quarter.

Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF Company Profile

The Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF (EMSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of emerging market companies fundamentally screened for sustainable growth. The fund also uses ESG criteria to identify companies better positioned to contribute to environmental and social sustainability.

