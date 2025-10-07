Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the August 31st total of 732,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,461,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,461,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXLC. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 60.0% during the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 32,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 11,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 6.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OXLC opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.92%.

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.