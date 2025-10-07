Koil Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Koil Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and traded as high as $2.26. Koil Energy Solutions shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 24,861 shares trading hands.

Koil Energy Solutions Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 million, a PE ratio of -44.60 and a beta of 0.90.

About Koil Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Koil Energy Solutions, Inc, an energy services company, provides equipment and support services to the energy and offshore industries. It offers engineering and project management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koil Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koil Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.