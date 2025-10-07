Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,376.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.41, for a total value of $1,060,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,261.60. This trade represents a 27.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.64.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $141.38 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 52-week low of $121.03 and a 52-week high of $175.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.40.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 29.51%.The firm had revenue of $841.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.56%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

