Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 284 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 16.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Deere & Company from $566.00 to $512.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $619.00 to $602.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI set a $491.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.18.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $457.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $123.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $387.03 and a 1 year high of $533.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $483.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.14.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.29 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

