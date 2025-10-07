Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.15 Million Holdings in Diageo plc $DEO

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Diageo by 1,544.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 396,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,568,000 after purchasing an additional 372,555 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,050,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,217,000 after buying an additional 165,839 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,944,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of DEO opened at $94.36 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $93.42 and a 12-month high of $139.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.66 and its 200 day moving average is $106.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.5192 per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 370.0%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.42%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on Diageo from $117.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DEO

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.