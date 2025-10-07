Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 168 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,592,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,652,000 after buying an additional 64,745 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,830,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,280,000 after purchasing an additional 401,150 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,687,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,591,000 after purchasing an additional 46,713 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,483,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,168,000 after purchasing an additional 450,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2,704.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $200.96 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $169.01 and a 52-week high of $234.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $665.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-10.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $224.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Barclays set a $215.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank set a $205.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seventeen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.79.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

