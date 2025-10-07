Global Assets Advisory LLC Sells 4,800 Shares of First Trust Water ETF $FIW

Global Assets Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 47,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 48,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period.

First Trust Water ETF Trading Down 0.1%

First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $113.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.92. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $89.31 and a 1-year high of $115.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.01.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

