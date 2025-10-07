Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Has $894,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,147 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 0.4% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,868,000 after buying an additional 21,939 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,678 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $102.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $818.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.98 and a 12 month high of $106.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.87.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $3,104,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,787,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,921,584. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $403,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,052,455 shares in the company, valued at $106,255,856.80. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,232 shares of company stock worth $15,083,877 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.38.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

