Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.0% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $91,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,299,340,000 after buying an additional 67,605,770 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 959.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,300,023,000 after acquiring an additional 21,823,765 shares in the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $2,775,904,000. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $474,600,000. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $463,293,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $607.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $580.65 and a 200-day moving average of $533.42. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $609.36.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.694 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.