Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF $CGMS

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 197.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,685 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGMS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,406,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 107,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 58,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 37.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 67,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 18,161 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGMS opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.40. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $28.08.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1306 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.