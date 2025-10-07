Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 529 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $140.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.61 and a 200-day moving average of $130.94. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $141.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

