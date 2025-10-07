Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF $VDC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 101.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 79.8% in the first quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 360.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $211.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $202.96 and a 52-week high of $226.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.71.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

