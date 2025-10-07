Simplicity Wealth LLC Invests $1.35 Million in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.7% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 39.1% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPOT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $895.00 to $850.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $731.16.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

SPOT stock opened at $680.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $695.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $665.91. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $362.31 and a one year high of $785.00. The company has a market capitalization of $139.26 billion, a PE ratio of 165.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.67.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($2.42). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

