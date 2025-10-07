OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 232 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 224.1% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,523,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,385,000 after buying an additional 1,053,351 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1,453.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,038,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,795,000 after acquiring an additional 971,814 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 786.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 959,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,849,000 after acquiring an additional 851,115 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 550.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 759,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,367,000 after acquiring an additional 642,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in LPL Financial by 238.1% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 871,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,026,000 after purchasing an additional 613,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of LPLA opened at $312.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $352.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.61. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.59 and a 12-month high of $403.58.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LPLA shares. Wall Street Zen cut LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Rothschild Redb cut shares of LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $490.00 to $462.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.77.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In other news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,497.50. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.05, for a total value of $561,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,836. The trade was a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,080 shares of company stock worth $1,097,290. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

