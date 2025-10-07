Highland Capital Management LLC Invests $200,000 in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sava Infond d.o.o. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 56,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the second quarter worth about $338,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Cameco in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Up 1.4%

Cameco stock opened at $85.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.96. Cameco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $467.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.79 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

CCJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Friday, August 29th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Friday, August 22nd. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. CLSA initiated coverage on Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.27 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.55.

Read Our Latest Report on CCJ

About Cameco

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.