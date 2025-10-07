Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 226 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBB. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $150.52 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $107.43 and a 12-month high of $151.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0828 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

